Martingale Asset Management L P Has $9.02 Million Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.27% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 41,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,574,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSE WTM opened at $924.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $786.23 and a 12 month high of $946.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.22 and a beta of 0.42.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.89. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 147.61%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

