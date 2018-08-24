Mastercard Inc (MA) Position Reduced by SSI Investment Management Inc.

SSI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 61,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.70.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $205.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $214.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

