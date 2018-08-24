Matador Resources’ (MTDR) Buy Rating Reiterated at KLR Group

KLR Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in a research note released on Monday. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Northland Securities set a $39.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

