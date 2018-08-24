Match Group Inc (MTCH) CEO Amanda Ginsberg Sells 11,196 Shares of Stock

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $546,140.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,349 shares in the company, valued at $943,844.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amanda Ginsberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $5,275,184.50.

Shares of MTCH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. 44,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,491. Match Group Inc has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Match Group had a return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Match Group to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Match Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Match Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 182,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 32,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

