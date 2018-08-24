MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Holdings Cut by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 411.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAXIMUS stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $597.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. MAXIMUS’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MAXIMUS declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $61,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $480,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of MAXIMUS from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

