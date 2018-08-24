McDermott International (MDR) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Press coverage about McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. McDermott International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.4659694250362 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get McDermott International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDR. Zacks Investment Research raised McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDermott International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

NYSE:MDR opened at $19.48 on Friday. McDermott International has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.81.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. McDermott International had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. McDermott International’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that McDermott International will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of McDermott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $40,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,270 shares in the company, valued at $630,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.