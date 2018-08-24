Medtronic (MDT) Trading 1.1% Higher After Earnings Beat

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $95.79 and last traded at $95.65. 253,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,190,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.64.

The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Medtronic to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.34.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.88 per share, for a total transaction of $249,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,954 shares of company stock worth $15,675,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 37,482 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,072,000 after buying an additional 91,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

About Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.