MEGGITT PLC/ADR Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (MEGGY)

MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Morris anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGGY opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. MEGGITT PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

About MEGGITT PLC/ADR

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

