MeiraGTx (MGTX) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

“We initiate coverage on Buy rating (PT$30), on the forward-looking approach Meira has taken to develop one of the broadest pipelines in AAV-based GT, and one with large- market opportunities, like radiation-induced xerostomia (RIX). At Chardan, we focus coverage on companies with the potential for 5x-10x investment returns through the creation of real value for society. We believe AAV-based gene therapy (GT) player, MeiraGTx, is one such company primed for significant long-term returns as its ocular, salivary, and neurodegenerative diseases franchises contribute to the broader arrival of GT. We believe investors should take notice of the speed of management execution, which will lead to 4 different phase I/II readouts for MeiraGTx in 4 different indications in 2019: i.e.”,” Chardan Capital’s analyst commented.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGTX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

MGTX stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. MeiraGTx has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $15.49.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.62). equities research analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 1,383,333 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $20,763,828.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at about $458,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at about $2,267,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at about $923,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases.

