Mercadolibre (MELI) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mercadolibre earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.4483419047765 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MELI stock opened at $348.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.68 and a beta of 2.04. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $417.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.98 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.92.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 16,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.39 per share, with a total value of $4,978,360.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,708 shares in the company, valued at $514,774.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

