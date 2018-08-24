Meredith (MDP) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Meredith (NYSE:MDP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Meredith earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2108464566367 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. Meredith has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $788.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.26 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. research analysts forecast that Meredith will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a report on Monday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meredith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In related news, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Media and National Media. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

