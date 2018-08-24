Meristem LLP Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Meristem LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,121 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $229.51 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $230.35. The stock has a market cap of $100.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus set a $255.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.86.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total value of $586,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 7,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $1,432,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,993.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

