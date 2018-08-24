Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.56). Mersana Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 276.81% and a negative return on equity of 72.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRSN shares. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 3,500 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 110.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,132.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 505.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 266.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $13.06. 2,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,553. The firm has a market cap of $287.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -2.34. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $23.96.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

