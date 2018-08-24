Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mesa Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $208.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.80 million, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.26. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.03, for a total transaction of $1,050,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.50, for a total value of $203,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,957 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,064,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 126,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,888,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

