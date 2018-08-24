Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares during the quarter. Metlife accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Metlife were worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Metlife by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 427,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,056 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 176,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Metlife by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 22,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Metlife by 1,932.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 25,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

NYSE MET opened at $45.97 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Metlife had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Metlife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.91 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,021,103.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 585,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,454,284.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.