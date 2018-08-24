Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $111,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7,233.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $167,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $233,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $625.55.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $563.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $540.24 and a 52 week high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.69 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 90.80%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 2,562 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Donnelly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,712 shares of company stock worth $4,535,285. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

