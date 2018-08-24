Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Position Boosted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,075 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,191 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.11% of Michael Kors worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Michael Kors by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,121 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 5,072 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,631 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,154 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 6,097 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $387,647.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,430.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 12,100 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $794,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,819.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648,117 shares of company stock worth $45,453,546 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KORS opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.01. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. research analysts expect that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. MKM Partners set a $74.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

