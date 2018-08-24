Michaels Companies (MIK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

MIK has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a focus list rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of Michaels Companies stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82. Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIK. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.