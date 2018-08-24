Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,956,647 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,473,682 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,912,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,905,083 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,360,387,000 after purchasing an additional 590,793 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.4% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,229,776 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $112,242,000 after purchasing an additional 173,446 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,048,219 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,671,000 after purchasing an additional 107,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 54,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $822.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $35,896,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,209,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,880 shares of company stock worth $48,304,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

