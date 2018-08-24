Microsoft (MSFT) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.05

News articles about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the software giant an impact score of 44.3535048297177 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.11.

MSFT traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $107.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,002,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,043,006. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $822.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,941 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $3,154,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,721 shares in the company, valued at $57,739,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares in the company, valued at $85,209,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,880 shares of company stock worth $48,304,569. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.