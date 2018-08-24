Microsoft (MSFT) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $123.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Microsoft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Microsoft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.11.

Microsoft stock opened at $107.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $822.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $3,154,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,739,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,880 shares of company stock valued at $48,304,569 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 62,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 131,525 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,246,091 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $277,672,000 after acquiring an additional 789,662 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

