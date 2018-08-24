MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

MSL has been the subject of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of MidSouth Bancorp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MidSouth Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:MSL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.55. 652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $257.08 million, a PE ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 1.29. MidSouth Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. MidSouth Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. equities research analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MidSouth Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in MidSouth Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MidSouth Bancorp by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MidSouth Bancorp by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MidSouth Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About MidSouth Bancorp

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

