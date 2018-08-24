Millennium Management LLC Invests $100,000 in Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) Stock

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Purple Innovation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $43,515,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $5.45 on Friday. Purple Innovation Inc has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 288,308 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,205,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 65.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.