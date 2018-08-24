Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,473 Hexindai Inc – (HX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

NASDAQ HX opened at $8.45 on Friday. Hexindai Inc – has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $389.90 million and a PE ratio of 6.02.

Get Hexindai alerts:

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Hexindai had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 66.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Hexindai Company Profile

Hexindai Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an online consumer lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexindai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexindai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.