Millennium Management LLC Takes $148,000 Position in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 71.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 53,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAB opened at $6.55 on Friday. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $6.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%.

Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Gabelli Equity Trust.

