Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Director Sells $10,900.38 in Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Hagi Schwartz sold 278 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $10,900.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at $81,635.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hagi Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Tuesday, August 7th, Hagi Schwartz sold 2,170 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $86,431.10.

Shares of MIME traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $41.39. 241,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,029. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -217.84 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Mimecast Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $46.87.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.71 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MIME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Mimecast to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mimecast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mimecast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,814,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,184,000 after purchasing an additional 147,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,278,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,695,000 after purchasing an additional 161,449 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 46.5% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,705,000 after purchasing an additional 382,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.