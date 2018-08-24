MinexCoin Price Reaches $4.33 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for $4.33 or 0.00064065 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Exmo and Livecoin. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $139,113.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00269242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00151161 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031856 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010751 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 5,969,125 coins and its circulating supply is 4,127,638 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

