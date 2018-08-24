Miton Group PLC (MGR) Insider David Barron Acquires 240 Shares

Miton Group PLC (LON:MGR) insider David Barron bought 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($193.28).

David Barron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 22nd, David Barron bought 273 shares of Miton Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($191.93).

Miton Group stock opened at GBX 62.70 ($0.80) on Friday. Miton Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 34.75 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 46.25 ($0.59).

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Miton Group from GBX 60 ($0.77) to GBX 73 ($0.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th.

Miton Group Company Profile

Miton Group plc provides fund management services in the United Kingdom. It trades its funds under the MAM, MAM Funds, Midas Capital Partners, and Miton Asset Management fund brand names. The company was formerly known as Midas Capital lc and changed its name to MAM Funds plc in July 2010. Miton Group plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

