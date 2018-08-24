Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,345 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 346,283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,472 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,315 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 727,899 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.63.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $136.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of -85.19, a PEG ratio of 320.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $142.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $48,349.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 7,185 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total value of $997,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

