Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We lowered 2018 estimates due to weaker but note that stronger Copaxone and EpiPen could make up the difference. We reiterate our Buy rating and $28 PT, but have become more cautious on a timely migraine approval on Sept 16. We see shares as undervalued even if approval is delayed.””

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $23.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,598,378. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 47.98%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,183. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs bought 2,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $43,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,274.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $161,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $90,746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 348.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,900 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 116.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,354,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.2% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,302 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

