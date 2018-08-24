Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 993,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 123,303 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 39.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000.

NYSE MBT opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MBT has been the topic of several research reports. VTB Capital upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

