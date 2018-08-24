Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:MOH opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $141.12.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.01) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $176,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total transaction of $126,182.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,094 shares of company stock valued at $936,106. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.62.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.