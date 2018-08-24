Momo (MOMO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $45.09, but opened at $43.97. Momo shares last traded at $44.83, with a volume of 276833 shares changing hands.

The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $494.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.37 million. Momo had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 37.07%. Momo’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Momo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Momo by 42.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,842,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $405,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momo by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,249,000 after purchasing an additional 219,866 shares during the period. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Momo by 30.7% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 6,463,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 104.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,365,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

