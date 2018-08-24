Monetta Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CME Group Inc (CME)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,303,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Underhill Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Underhill Investment Management LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $17,727,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $7,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.29.

Shares of CME stock opened at $167.75 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $124.51 and a 12 month high of $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 111.45%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

In other news, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,864,573.09. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,862 shares in the company, valued at $10,508,292.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,239 shares of company stock worth $3,304,664. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

