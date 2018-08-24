Monro Inc (MNRO) Director Sells $1,055,250.00 in Stock

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Peter J. Solomon sold 15,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter J. Solomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $350,200.00.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. Monro Inc has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). Monro had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Monro’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 12,196.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after buying an additional 424,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,500,000 after buying an additional 360,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,210,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,194,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,687,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Monro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

