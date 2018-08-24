Monroe Capital (MRCC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Securities dropped their target price on Monroe Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Monroe Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.69. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.14%. analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey A. Golman acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $108,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 980.5% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 135,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 123,136 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 589.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 102,144 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at $984,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 172,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

