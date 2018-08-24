Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Insider Sells $2,781,586.62 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,271 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $2,781,586.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,241,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,236,777.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,510 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $1,119,490.50.

Shares of MORN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.50. 1,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,552. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $140.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 456.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 747,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,910,000 after acquiring an additional 613,534 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $27,770,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $10,632,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 964,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,136,000 after acquiring an additional 83,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 10.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,065,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MORN. BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

