MorphoSys (MOR) PT Set at €107.00 by Commerzbank

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective from analysts at Commerzbank in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €95.50 ($108.52).

MOR opened at €102.20 ($116.14) on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €49.63 ($56.40) and a 1 year high of €88.10 ($100.11).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

