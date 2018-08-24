Mosaic Co (MOS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Mosaic has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

NYSE:MOS opened at $29.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.48. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luciano Siani Pires bought 2,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.68 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

