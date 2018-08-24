Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Stake Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 93.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 19.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $497.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $92.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on Motorcar Parts of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

