MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Receives $101.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $95.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th.

In related news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $716,376.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $132,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 68,896 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,606,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 55.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $99.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.43 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

