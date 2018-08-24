M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Stake Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of M&T Bank worth $30,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 728.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8,330.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $171,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $279,350.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,742.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.27.

NYSE:MTB opened at $176.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.12 and a 12 month high of $197.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.