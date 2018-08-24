Multi-Color (LABL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Multi-Color is one of the largest producers of printed labels for branded consumer products in the United States. Labels printed by the Company appear principally on mass-marketed products for which label appearance is a significant element of product marketing and merchandising. Multi-Color produces labels for a variety of consumer products including liquid detergents, fabric softeners, food products, liquid cleaners, anti-freeze and chewing gum. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LABL. BidaskClub downgraded Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Multi-Color from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Multi-Color from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Multi-Color stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. Multi-Color has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $456.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.85 million. Multi-Color had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 5.02%. equities research analysts expect that Multi-Color will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Multi-Color news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 32,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $2,269,654.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sharon E. Birkett sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,474. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Multi-Color by 9,037.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 269,322 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Multi-Color during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Multi-Color during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Multi-Color during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Multi-Color by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Multi-Color

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

