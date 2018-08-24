Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,092 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 39,094 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,318,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 70,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $116.10 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $447.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel Malone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Federici sold 42,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $4,119,282.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,681 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,737.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,327 shares of company stock worth $6,983,316. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

