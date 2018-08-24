Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Minerals Technologies worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director John J. Carmola bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $81,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Mayger sold 9,198 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $692,701.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,059.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

NYSE:MTX opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.08. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.23.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.36%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.