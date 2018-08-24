Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $48.87 and last traded at $47.58, with a volume of 99474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.39.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYGN. Bank of America upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Myriad Genetics to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Capone sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,175 shares in the company, valued at $16,042,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Langer sold 49,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $1,950,498.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,899.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,811 shares of company stock valued at $19,897,716 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.8% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

