Nasdaq (NDAQ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nasdaq earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9285275267958 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “$95.59” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.25 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

In related news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $140,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

