National Bank Financial Lowers SmartCentres REIT (SRU) to Sector Perform Market Weight

National Bank Financial cut shares of SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SmartCentres REIT’s FY2018 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$197.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

