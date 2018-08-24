National Grid (NGG) versus Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Financial Contrast

National Grid (NYSE: EPD) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Enterprise Products Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. National Grid pays out 103.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enterprise Products Partners pays out 130.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. National Grid is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for National Grid and Enterprise Products Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Grid 0 4 4 0 2.50 Enterprise Products Partners 0 0 17 0 3.00

Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.68%. Given Enterprise Products Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enterprise Products Partners is more favorable than National Grid.

Profitability

This table compares National Grid and Enterprise Products Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Grid N/A N/A N/A Enterprise Products Partners 8.95% 14.42% 6.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of National Grid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Grid and Enterprise Products Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Grid $20.22 billion 1.76 $4.71 billion $3.93 13.52 Enterprise Products Partners $29.24 billion 2.18 $2.80 billion $1.32 22.33

National Grid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enterprise Products Partners. National Grid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Products Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

National Grid has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Products Partners has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats National Grid on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,500 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations located in England and Wales. It also operates the Scottish networks. The UK Gas Transmission segment owns and operates gas transmission systems that include approximately 7,660 kilometers of high pressure pipes and 24 compressor stations connecting 8 distribution networks in Great Britain. The US Regulated segment owns and operates transmission facilities across upstate New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont; and electricity distribution networks in upstate New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Its assets comprise 14,293 kilometers of overhead lines; 168 kilometers of underground cables; 387 transmission substations; and 740 distribution substations. This segment also engages in owning and operating gas distribution networks in upstate New York, New York City, Long Island, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. The company is also involved in gas metering, property management, liquefied natural gas (LNG) importation terminal, and LNG operations, as well as the operation of Great Britain-France interconnector. National Grid plc was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,600 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 14 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,800 miles of crude oil pipelines; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 495 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,700 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related activities, including 800 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,100 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.