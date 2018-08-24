Navigators Group (NAVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.13

Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.13 and last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 92522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAVG. ValuEngine raised Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $70.00 target price on Navigators Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navigators Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $358.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.13 million. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 4.44%. research analysts predict that Navigators Group Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Navigators Group’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other news, insider Colin Sprott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $61,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVG. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Navigators Group during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigators Group during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navigators Group during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Navigators Group during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Navigators Group during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG)

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

